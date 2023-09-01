Number of employees released from their posts in Kazakh President’s Administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A number of employees have been released from their posts in the Presidential Administration due to governance changes, Kazinform cites Akorda.

By presidential decree, Timur Suleimenov has been relieved of the post of the deputy head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan. Yerzhan Zhienbayev has been released from his post as the deputy head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva from her post as the deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Yerzhan Kazykhan from his posts as the deputy head and the special representative of the Kazakh President for international cooperation, Yernar Baspayev from his post as the deputy head, Ruslan Zheldibai as the deputy head, press secretary of the Kazakh President, Asset Issekeshev as the aide to the Kazakh President, Kanatbek Zhaisanbayev as the assistant to the Kazakh President – head of the division for control over the consideration of appeals, Altair Akhmetov from his post as the head of the division for public administration, Yerlan Baitukbayev from the post of the head of the Secretariat of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Azamat Dyussebekov from his post as the head of the law enforcement system division of the Security Council, and Rakymzhan Yernazar from the post as the head of the division for strategic planning of the President’s Administration.