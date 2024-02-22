Number of fish farms increases 2.5fold in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s fish farming potential is estimated at 270,000 tonnes of fish. Nariman Zhunussov, Chairman of the Fishery Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture, said it at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“In April 2021, the Government of Kazakhstan adopted the Fisheries Development Programme for 2030. Experts estimate Kazakhstan’s fishery potential at 270,000 tonnes, which will enable to increase the tax base and make the sector more attractive for promising investors,” he said.

In his words, favorable conditions are created for investors, such as:

- Subsidizing production and investment costs;

- Simplified procedure of changing commercial fishing reservoirs’ status to fish-breeding ones;

- Restrictions on the location of fish farms in the water protection zone have been lifted;

- The opportunity to build fish ponds without design documentation and state expertise, only on the basis of preliminary designs;

“Thanks to this and other measures, positive dynamics is observed in the sector. Compared to 2020, the number of fish farms increased by more than 2.5fold and reached 502. Fish-breeding volumes rose from 9 to 20,000 tonnes,” he added.