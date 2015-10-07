EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:11, 07 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Number of flights from Astana to Taraz to be increased on October 8

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The number of flights from Astana to Taraz will be increased due to celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate on October 8, SCAT air company offers additional flights.

    "For the convenience of our passengers we offer additional flights from Astana to Taraz, so people could fly to Taraz to attend the celebratory events and come back to Astana, the press service of air company informs.

    DV 755 Astana (07:15) - Taraz (08:45). DV 756 Taraz (23:00) - Astana (00:30).

    Tags:
    Astana History of Kazakhstan Transport Culture Zhambyl region 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!