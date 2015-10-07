Number of flights from Astana to Taraz to be increased on October 8

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The number of flights from Astana to Taraz will be increased due to celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate on October 8, SCAT air company offers additional flights.

"For the convenience of our passengers we offer additional flights from Astana to Taraz, so people could fly to Taraz to attend the celebratory events and come back to Astana, the press service of air company informs.

DV 755 Astana (07:15) - Taraz (08:45). DV 756 Taraz (23:00) - Astana (00:30).