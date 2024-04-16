Number of flooded houses in Russia reaches 15,800

The number of residential buildings in Russia affected by the flood has reached 15,000, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"At the moment, more than 15,000 residential and country houses, about 28,000 household plots, 111 low-water bridges and 84 road sections remain flooded in 33 regions of the Russia," the Emergencies Ministry said.

The difficult situation has been reported in the Volga and Ural Federal Districts. Most of the flooded houses are in the Orenburg Region (15,000). The issues of life support for the population, its medical provision and the protection of settlements from fires have been resolved.