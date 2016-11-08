Number of foreigners coming to Kazakhstan for treatment exceeded 7,500 in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 7,500 foreigners have visited Kazakhstan this year for medical purposes, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said it at today's governmental meeting.

More than 1,300 healthcare facilities have been built across the country over the years of independence. 350 more outpatient hospitals and rural outpatient clinics will be opened by the end of the year, the PM noted.

Cardiac surgery treatment departments have been opened countrywide at the Presidential instruction, he added.

“For the first time, Kazakhstani doctors started conducting heart and brain surgeries both on local and foreign patients. The number of foreign nationals who came to Kazakhstan in January-August 2016 for treatment exceeded 7,500,” he stressed.

As a result of the governmental measures, average life expectancy of Kazakhstan population increased to 72 years.

“In the first years of the country’s independence, this indicator made only 67 years. In 25 years, we have raised average life expectancy by 5 years. Maternal mortality rate decreased five-fold and child’s death rate lowered three times,” the PM added.