Number of French yellow vests dwindles in 13th anti-gov't protest

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Yellow vest protesters were out in the streets of France once more this Saturday, almost three months after the beginning of their protests, on a day that saw sporadic clashes with law enforcement by a dwindling number of protesters, EFE reports.

Police headquarters confirmed to EFE that 21 people had been detained in the capital by mid-afternoon. According to the Interior Ministry, some 12,100 people were involved in demonstrations around the country, 4,000 of them in the capital.