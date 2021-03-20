Number of fresh COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,310 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 230,527, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh infection was recorded in Almaty city – 437, up 71 from the previous day. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 280 new COVID-19 cases. The third highest number of new coronavirus cases was recorded in Karaganda region – 96. Almaty region is fourth with 93 new COVID-19 cases.

80 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Akmola region, 46 – in Aktobe region, 46 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in Kostanay region, 40 – in Atyrau region, 25 – in East Kazakhstan region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Shymkent, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Mangistau region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.