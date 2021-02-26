Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan, total at 211,212

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 855 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 60 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan reported the highest number of fresh infections – 135. Almaty city which was the leader in terms of number of new COVID-19 cases for several days in a row recorded the second highest number – 110. Ranked third is Pavlodar region with 78 new COVID-19 cases.

West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions registered 75 and 74 fresh daily infections, respectively. 72 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Almaty region.

65 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Kostanay region, 64 – in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Karaganda region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Turkestan region, and 2 – in Mangistau region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 211,212.