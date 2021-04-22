Number of fresh COVID-19 cases up in Kyzylorda region
Since the beginning of this year the region has registered 1,570 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 1,570, 942 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kyzylorda city. 134 COVID-19 cases were detected in Zhanakorgan district, 122 – in Kazalin district, 110 – in Syrdariya district, 80 – in Shiyelin district, 63 – in Karmakshin district, 60 – in Aral district, and 134 – in Zhalagash district.
72 fresh COVID-19 cases were added in the region yesterday. Of 72, 38 were logged in Kyzylorda city, 11 – in Zhanakorgan district, 7 – in Karmakshin district, 7 – in Shiyelin district, 5 – in Kazalin district, 3 – in Syrdariya district, and 1 – in Zhalagash district.
According to the regional healthcare department, last year the region reported 4,962 cases of the coronavirus infection. Kyzylorda city alone recorded 3,010 COVID-19 cases.