Number of fresh COVID-19 in Kazakhstan tops 13,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours the number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 13,874 in Kazakhstan, up 4,176 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again reported the highest number of daily infections – 4,874. Coming second is Karaganda region with 2,669 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city rounds out the top 3 with 1,580 COVID-19 cases.

584 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 515 – in Pavlodar region, 450 – in Shymkent city, 440 – in West Kazakhstan region, 420 – in Akmola region, 394 – in East Kazakhstan region, 366 – in Aktobe region, 329 – in Almaty region, 291 – in Kostanay region, 236 – in Kyzylorda region, 233 – in Zhambyl region, 233 – in Mangistau region, 143 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 117 – in Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,085,004 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.