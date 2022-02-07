EN
    08:44, 07 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of fresh COVID-19 in Kazakhstan tops 3,600 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours the number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,653 in Kazakhstan, down 1,173 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city again reported the highest number of daily infections – 1,146. Coming second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 366 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region rounds out the top 3 with 345 COVID-19 cases.

    298 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 295 – in Karaganda region, 288 – in Akmola region, 274 – in North Kazakhstan region, 195 – in Almaty region, 110 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in East Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Aktobe region, 61 – in Zhambyl region, 32 – in Atyrau region, 20 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Shymkent city, 15 – in Mangistau region, and 14 – in Turkestan region.

    Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,274,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the global pandemic.


