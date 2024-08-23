Number of heat-related patients exceeds 3,000 in South Korea

The number of heat-related patients has exceeded 3,000 so far this year, as scorching heat continues to sweep across the nation, health authorities said Friday, Yonhap reports.

The total number of such patients had reached 3,019 as of Wednesday since May 20, when the government began monitoring cases for the year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Extreme heat has also claimed 28 lives so far this year in the country, the agency said.

It marks the second-largest tally on record, with the highest number of heat-related patients being reported in 2018, when 4,526 cases were recorded.

The latest figure has already surpassed the 2,818 cases posted in 2023, which were recorded between May 20 and Sept. 30 last year.

The Korea Meteorological Administration, meanwhile, expects the country to remain under the influence of heat waves and to experience tropical nights through early September.

Seoul has experienced 36 tropical nights this summer as of Friday, including a stretch of 33 consecutive days, marking the highest frequency since modern meteorological observations began in the capital city in 1907.

A tropical night occurs when temperatures remain at or above 25°C from 6:01 p.m. until 9 a.m. the following day.