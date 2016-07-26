Number of industrial accidents decreased by 23.3% in Kazakhstan over past 5 years - Ministry of Health and Social Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of industrial accidents in Kazakhstan decreased by 23.3% over the past 5 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

As of July 1, 2016 at enterprises and organizations of the republic 792 people have suffered injuries as a result of accidents, which is 5.6% lowerin comparison with the same period last year (in 2015 - 839 people).



From 2011 as a result of measures undertaken by public authorities and employers in the field of occupational safety and health, there is a trend of gradual decrease of industrial accidents. During the above mentioned period, the total industrial injuries decreased by 23.3% and amounted 1 723 people in 2015 (in 2011 - 2 217 people).