Number of injured up in bus accident in Almaty

The number of those injured in a fatal road accident that occurred in Almaty on June 26 has increased, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As a result of the accident, 25 passengers sustained injuries, and one passenger died at the scene.

Two individuals were treated at the scene and subsequently sent for outpatient treatment. Twenty-two people were transported to local hospitals for further assessment and treatment. Their condition is estimated as moderately grave. Additionally, three teenagers were among the injured. One teen received bruises to the knee and abdomen, another teen had a closed fracture of the nose, and the third one had a closed fracture of the tibia on the right side. Currently, the patients are undergoing the necessary examinations.

It is worth mentioning that the incident in question took place at 14.20 p.m. in Almaly District when the KIA vehicle driver crashed into the bus, which subsequently rammed into a store.