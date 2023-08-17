Number of injured workers rises to 8 after coal mine fire in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The number of workers injured in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire has risen to eight, Kazinform reports via the regional healthcare department.

Six miners have been hospitalized in total. Another two are on the way to the hospital.

227 people were working in the coal mine when fire broke out on a conveyer band at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05am.

222 of them have been evacuated through a boundary shaft by the local emergencies department crew and Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services.

Later, bodies of two workers were found at the site of the fire.

Earlier, local healthcare department said that four injured workers were getting treatment at the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk and Makazhanov Clinic for carbon monoxide poisoning. Two of them were in an intensive care unit.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.