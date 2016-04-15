EN
    18:19, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Number of int'l students in China jumps 5.5% to 400,000

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Nearly 400,000 international students studied in China last year, a 5.5-percent increase from 2014, the Ministry of Education announced.

    The students represented 202 countries and regions around the world. Nearly half of them came to study for an academic degree, and more than 40,000, or over 10 percent, received Chinese government scholarships, the ministry said on its website on Wednesday, China Daily reports.

    By region, students from Asia were most common, followed by Europe, Africa, the Americas and Oceania. South Korea, the United States and Thailand were again the top three countries of origin for international students in China.

    The ministry also announced that the number of students from countries along the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, including India, Pakistan and Kazakhstan, had climbed significantly.

    India, with 16,694 students studying in China last year, rose from seventh to the fourth as the most common country of origin among the international students. Pakistan rose from the eighth to the sixth, with a 17 percent increase.

    Beijing and Shanghai were the first and second most favorite cities for the international students. Zhejiang province surpassed Tianjin municipality and Jiangsu province to become the third most popular destination for international students.

