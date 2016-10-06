Number of Internet users rapidly growing in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Volume of Kazakhstan's media market has registered a 12% decline since the beginning of the year, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Kazakhstan Media Summit Viktor Yeliseyev said Thursday.

"The volume of media market in Kazakhstan has decreased by 12% since early 2016. However, volume of online ads has grown by 24%, compared to 2015," Yeliseyev said addressing the Kazakhstan Media Summit in Almaty city.



In his words, total number of Mail.ru Group users has exceeded the viewership of all national TV channels taken together.



"Six in ten people in Kazakhstan watch TV. Three in ten people listen to the radio. Five in ten people use Internet daily," he noted.



According to Yeliseyev, the number of Internet users in Kazakhstan is growing rapidly. Of 10 million Internet users in Kazakhstan, 7 million are active social media users.