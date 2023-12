This year, due to early onset of the rutting period, the registration of Karatau argali was carried out from September 25 to 29 by the employees of the ecology ministry’s Okhotzooprom LLP and Karatau Reserve, Kazinform reports.

Following the census, it was found out that the number of Karatau argalis increased by 15% compared to the last year and made 1,309 head.

Photo: ministry of ecology