EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:18, 12 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey in March 2020 shrinks

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The number of tourists from Kazakhstan visiting Turkey amounted to 8,217 people in March 2020, which is 55.71 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in March 2020 amounted to 1.14 percent, Trend reports.

    From January through March 2020, 44,593 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey, which is 7.82 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

    The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.05 percent.

    In March 2020, 718,097 tourists visited Turkey, which is 67.83 percent less compared to March 2019.

    In 1Q2020, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.1 percent more compared to the first quarter of 2019.


    Tags:
    Tourism Kazakhstan Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!