EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:44, 13 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus reached 2,408

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another 45 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number to 2,408, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, the total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan is 2,408:

    489 in Nur-Sultan,

    555 in Almaty,

    153 in Shymkent,

    94 in Akmola region,

    55 in Aktobe region,

    97 in Almaty region,

    127 in Atyrau region,

    17 in East Kazakhstan region,

    94 in Zhambyl region,

    121 in West Kazakhstan region,

    115 in Karaganda region,

    34 in Kostanay region,

    181 in Kyzylorda region,

    29 in Mangistau region,

    104 in Pavlodar region,

    29 in North Kazakhstan region,

    114 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!