Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus reached 2,408

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another 45 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number to 2,408, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, the total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan is 2,408:

489 in Nur-Sultan,

555 in Almaty,

153 in Shymkent,

94 in Akmola region,

55 in Aktobe region,

97 in Almaty region,

127 in Atyrau region,

17 in East Kazakhstan region,

94 in Zhambyl region,

121 in West Kazakhstan region,

115 in Karaganda region,

34 in Kostanay region,

181 in Kyzylorda region,

29 in Mangistau region,

104 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

114 in Turkestan region.