Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus reached 2,531

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another 55 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number to 2,531, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, the total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan is 2,531:

518 in Nur-Sultan,

567 in Almaty,

166 in Shymkent,

95 in Akmola region,

62 in Aktobe region,

106 in Almaty region,

130 in Atyrau region,

20 in East Kazakhstan region,

100 in Zhambyl region,

130 in West Kazakhstan region,

129 in Karaganda region,

36 in Kostanay region,

183 in Kyzylorda region,

31 in Mangistau region,

108 in Pavlodar region,

29 in North Kazakhstan region,

121 in Turkestan region.