EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:01, 14 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus reached 2,531

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another 55 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number to 2,531, Kazinform reported citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    Thus, the total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan is 2,531:

    518 in Nur-Sultan,

    567 in Almaty,

    166 in Shymkent,

    95 in Akmola region,

    62 in Aktobe region,

    106 in Almaty region,

    130 in Atyrau region,

    20 in East Kazakhstan region,

    100 in Zhambyl region,

    130 in West Kazakhstan region,

    129 in Karaganda region,

    36 in Kostanay region,

    183 in Kyzylorda region,

    31 in Mangistau region,

    108 in Pavlodar region,

    29 in North Kazakhstan region,

    121 in Turkestan region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!