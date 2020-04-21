Number of Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus rose to 476

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today 24 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan including in the city of Nur-Sultan - 17, in Karaganda region - 2, in Aktobe region – 1 and in Turkestan region - 4, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, total number of patients recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 476: Nur-Sultan - 205,

Almaty - 88,

Shymkent - 16,

Akmola region - 19,

Aktobe region - 10,

Almaty region - 9,

Atyrau region - 23,

East- Kazakhstan region - 3,

Zhambyl region - 11,

West Kazakhstan region - 2,

Karaganda region - 17,

Kostanay region - 1,

Kyzylorda region - 26,

Mangistau region - 2,

Pavlodar region - 1,

North Kazakhstan region - 25,

Turkestan region - 18.