Number of Kyrgyzstanis exceeds 7.2 mln people

The number of permanent population of Kyrgyzstan in January-May 2024 increased by 47.9 thousand people, or 0.7%, and on June 1 amounted to 7 million 210 thousand people, the National Statistics Committee reported Monday, Kabar reports.

Thus, in January-May 2024, civil registry offices registered 58.3 thousand newborns, or 19.5 per 1,000 population (18.4 - in January-May 2023) and 13.8 thousand dead, or 4.6 per 1,000 population (4.4 - in January-May 2023).

As a result, the natural population increase amounted to 44.5 thousand people, or 14.9 per 1,000 population (14.0 - in January-May 2023).

The highest level of natural population growth in January-May 2024 was observed in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad Oblasts, and the lowest - in Bishkek city and Issyk-Kul Oblast.