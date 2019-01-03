10:53, 03 January 2019 | GMT +6
Number of Magnitogorsk tragedy victims rises to 37
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The death toll as a result of partial collapse of a residential building in Magnitogorsk has risen to 37, TASS reports citing the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service.
‘The gender of the last recovered person has not been identified yet," a representative of the Ministry says.
The fate of 4 more people remains unknown.
Recall that the tragedy occurred in Magnitogorsk in the morning of December 31, when a section of the 10-story residential building collapsed. Investigators say domestic gas blast caused the collapse.