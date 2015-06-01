Number of middlemen in supplies of oil to oil refineries must be reduced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to reduce the number of middlemen in supplies of oil to oil refineries to one in order to reduce the final price of petroleum products, deputy of the Majilis Shavkat Utemisov told presenting a report on the theme "Problems and prospects of development of the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan".

"The issue of equal access of oil suppliers to oil refineries should be reconsidered. A lot of oil is supplied to oil refineries by five companies: "Petrosan" LLP, "KazMunaiGaz - Processing and Marketing" JSC, "Petroleum Operating" LLP, "Sauts-Oil" LLP and "Latisko SA" Company. The volume of supplied oil by the above mentioned companies makes 86 percent of the total processing volume. They are obviously the main receivers of the petroleum products with the share as of the previous year making 88 percent of petrol, 86 percent of diesel fuel and 77 percent of heating oil. These figures speak volume," S. Utemisov said.

The deputy also noted that the issue of the middlemen of these suppliers was not transparent or legally regulated at all. Therefore, the number of middlemen in the chain of oil suppliers from production sites to oil refineries must be cut to one in order to reduce the final price of petroleum products.