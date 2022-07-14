Number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,104 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the fight with the COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 328 are in Nur-Sultan, 350 – in Almaty, 102 – in Shymkent, 14 – in Akmola region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 88 – in Almaty region, 18 – in Atyrau region. 13 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in West Kazakhstan region, 58 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Kostanay region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 9 – in Turkistan region.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,312,294 since the start of the global pandemic.



