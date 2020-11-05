Number of new COVID-19 cases grown by 27% in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of new COVID-19 cases has grown by 27% this week, chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva said Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Ms Praliyeva confirmed that nationwide the number of new COVID-19 cases had grown by 1.3fold or 27% compared to the previous week.

As of November 4, 2020, according to Praliyeva, Nur-Sultan city has recorded 14,709 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 9,030 are symptomatic and 5,679 are asymptomatic. Nur-Sultan’s reproduction number, or R value, for COVID-19 is 2.1fold higher than the average republican one.

Of 14,709, 200 COVID-19 cases are imported and the rest of the cases have been locally transmitted, she added.

In her words, the number of COVID-19 cases in adults over 40 years of age accounts for 42% of overall caseload in the Kazakh capital.