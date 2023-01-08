Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented 169 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 33 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As of January 8, 2,517 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection. Of these, 272 COVID-19 patients are treated at healthcare facilities and 2,245 are at home care.

Of 2,517, 15 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while six more are in critical condition. Four COVID-19 patients are reportedly on life support, according to the ministry.