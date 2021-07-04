EN
    10:38, 04 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of new COVID-19 cases surpasses 3,000 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 3,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 238 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, is leading in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 791 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 496 fresh COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 391.

    186 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 173 – in West Kazakhstan region, 169 – in Shymkent city, 154 – in Atyrau region, 112 – in Almaty region, 105 – in Akmola region, 78 – in Aktobe region, 73 - in East Kazakhstan region, 71 – in Pavlodar region, 56– in Kyzylorda region, 53 – in Kostanay region, 42 – in Turkestan region, 34 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in North Kazakhstan region,

    In total, 433,931 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
