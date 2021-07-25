Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 6,631 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 110 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, is leading in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 1,501 cases. Coming in second is Almaty city with 1,191 fresh COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 768.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region reported 499 and 420 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.

271 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 245 - in Mangistau region, 230 – in Almaty region, 229 – in Aktobe region, 225 – in Pavlodar region, 194 – in Akmola region, 179 – in Kyzylorda region, 178 – in Kostanay region, 141 – in North Kazakhstan region, 134 - in East Kazakhstan region, 124 – in Turkestan region and 102 – in Zhambyl region.

In total, 529,269 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.