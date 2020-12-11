Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan
East Kazakhstan region has surpassed the Kazakh capital with 129 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Nur-Sultan which had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days has added 118 new cases. Coming in the third place is Pavlodar region with 90 fresh COVID-19 cases.
In the past 24 hours 75 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city, 72 – in Kostanay region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Almaty region, 40 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.
Nationwide the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has amounted to 139,995.