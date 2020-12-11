Number of new COVID-19 cases up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 836 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 59 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region has surpassed the Kazakh capital with 129 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Nur-Sultan which had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days has added 118 new cases. Coming in the third place is Pavlodar region with 90 fresh COVID-19 cases.

In the past 24 hours 75 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city, 72 – in Kostanay region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 67 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Almaty region, 40 – in Atyrau region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Karaganda region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Turkestan region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has amounted to 139,995.