Number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 195 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 21 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

28 patients have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and two people have died.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 37,574 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of those, 28,687 patients have fully recovered. The COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll is now at 399 countrywide.