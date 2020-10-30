EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 30 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases up in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 195 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 21 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    28 patients have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and two people have died.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 37,574 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of those, 28,687 patients have fully recovered. The COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll is now at 399 countrywide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!