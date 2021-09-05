Number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 4,568 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city added the highest number in the country – 1,169 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 504 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region and Nur-Sultan are third and fourth with 327 and 302 fresh daily infections, respectively.

293 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Aktobe region, 258 – in Pavlodar region, 236 – in Akmola region, 227 – in Kostanay region, 219 – in Mangistau region, 176 - Atyrau region, 176 – in East Kazakhstan region, 161 – in Shymkent city, 122 – in Kyzylorda region, 112 – in West Kazakhstan region, 101 – in Zhambyl region, 98 – in Turkestan region, and 87 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic the number of people who got infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 812,999.