Number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 7,200 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 7,235 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city added the highest number in the country – 1,486 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 1,161 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region is third with 1,061 fresh daily infections.

627 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region, 570 – in Shymkent city, 286 – in Pavlodar region, 270 – in Almaty region, 263 – in Akmola region, 248 – in Kostanay region, 228 – in Kyzylorda region, 223 – in Aktobe region, 200 – in East Kazakhstan region, 177 – in Mangistau region, 156 – in North Kazakhstan region, 105– in Turkestan region, 100 – in Zhambyl region, and 54 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic the number of people who got infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 649,120.