TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:47, 03 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 464

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported four more cases of coronavirus infection including 3 cases in Nur-Sultan and 1 case in Mangistau region, Kazinform reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

    To date, 464 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in the country including 202 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 93 cases in Almaty, 22 cases in Karaganda region, 20 cases in Atyrau region, 19 cases in Akmola region, 8 cases in Zhambyl region, 11 cases in Shymkent, 4 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases in Almaty region, 7 cases in Aktobe region, 18 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 2 cases in Mangistau region, 26 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 19 cases in Turkestan region and 1 case in Kostanay region.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
