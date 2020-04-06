Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 584

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 15 new cases of coronavirus infection including 6 cases in Atyrau region, 1 case in Almaty, 1 case in Aktobe region, 1 case in Karaganda region and 6 cases in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports with the reference to www.coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 584 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in the country including 219 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 116 cases in Almaty, 32 cases in Karaganda region, 29 cases in Atyrau region, 23 cases in Akmola region, 28 cases in Zhambyl region, 14 cases in Shymkent, 5 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 10 cases in Almaty region, 11 cases in Aktobe region, 25 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 3 cases in Mangistau region, 37 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 28 cases in Turkestan region and 1 case in Kostanay region.

The coronavirus death toll among Kazakhstanis rose to six. Number of recovered persons is 44.