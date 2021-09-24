EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:46, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of patients with severe COVID-19 drops in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – The region has seen drop in COVID-19 patients in severe condition at the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 358 people are under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region. The infectious diseases bed occupancy rate stands at 15.2%.

    28 patients with COVID-19, four of whom are on lung ventilation, are in intensive care units, occupying 31.1% of the ICU total beds.

    Over the past day, the region has recorded two coronavirus fatalities.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!