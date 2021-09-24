Number of patients with severe COVID-19 drops in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – The region has seen drop in COVID-19 patients in severe condition at the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 358 people are under treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region. The infectious diseases bed occupancy rate stands at 15.2%.

28 patients with COVID-19, four of whom are on lung ventilation, are in intensive care units, occupying 31.1% of the ICU total beds.

Over the past day, the region has recorded two coronavirus fatalities.