Number of patients with severe COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 95

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,495 people, including 36 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, out of 3,495 COVID-19 patients, 1,810 are receiving treatment as in-patients and 1,685 as out-patients.

The number of patients with severe COVID-19 is 95. 15 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, while 23 patients are connected to ventilators.