    19:45, 11 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of people under COVID-19 outpatient treatment drops to lowest in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 patients has dropped to 10 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, there have been no COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Over the past day, two people have defeated the virus in the region. 10 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are treated as out-patients.

    Notably, last summer the number of people with COVID-19 exceeded 10 thousand in Atyrau region. All district infectious diseases hospitals including at the Tengiz oilfield were deployed. All clinics as well as two dormitories were full with COVID-19 patients in Atyrau city.

    Earlier it was reported that over 270 thousand Atyrau residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.


