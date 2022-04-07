Number of people willing to get COVID-19 vaccines on the rise in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - The number of people willing to get COVID-19 vaccines has risen over the past two weeks in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the official website of the city's administration.

According to the administration, this is due to the expanded list of persons who can get COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO.

As of now, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to over 514 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan, and the second component to over 494 thousand people.

The city already has necessary vaccination coverage which helps contain the further spread of the virus. Nur-Sultan city observes the COVID-19 situation stabilized with a mere 26 COVID-19 patients being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals.

In the city, over 109 thousand people have been revaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination sites are located at the primary care organizations as well as at Abu Dhabi Plaza trading and entertaining center and Nurly Zhol railway station.



