Number of people willing to get COVID-19 vaccines on the rise in Kazakh capital
According to the administration, this is due to the expanded list of persons who can get COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO.
As of now, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to over 514 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan, and the second component to over 494 thousand people.
The city already has necessary vaccination coverage which helps contain the further spread of the virus. Nur-Sultan city observes the COVID-19 situation stabilized with a mere 26 COVID-19 patients being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals.
In the city, over 109 thousand people have been revaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccination sites are located at the primary care organizations as well as at Abu Dhabi Plaza trading and entertaining center and Nurly Zhol railway station.