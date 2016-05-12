EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 12 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Number of purchase and sale deals increased by 15.7% in April

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of housing purchase and sale deals in January-April 2016 made 55178 in Kazakhstan.

    "The number of registered housing purchase and sale deals made 16416 in April 2016 in Kazakhstan. It is a 15.7% increase compared to the previous month. The number of housing purchase and sale deals in the January-April 2016 period increased by 9% compared to the reporting period of the previous year," the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!