Number of registered COVID-19 cases surpasses 235,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,088 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 380 new COVID-19 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 152 fresh infections. Almaty region also added three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases – 109.

Karaganda region detected 90 new cases of the coronavirus infection. 74 PCR tests returned positive in West Kazakhstan region. Atyrau region registered 63 new cases of novel coronavirus.

49 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 29 – in Pavlodar region, 28 – in Aktobe region, 21 – in Shymkent city, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in North Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has registered 235,095 cases of the coronavirus infection.