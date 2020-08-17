Number of reported COVID-19 fatalities in US exceeds 170,000

TASS. KAZINFORM - A total number of fatalities in the United States caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic exceeded the figure of 170,000, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on the data of international organizations, federal and local authorities, TASS reports.

The US-based research university reports that as of today the highest number of fatalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was registered in the state of New York (32,840), which is followed by the state of New Jersey (15,912) and the state of California (11,243).

The United States is currently the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed 5.4 million, while over 1.8 million people have been reported to recover from the virus.