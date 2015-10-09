ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of road accidents in Kazakhstan decreased by 4.5% in comparison with 2014, the press service of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan informs.

According to the agency, within 9 months of the current year 13 723 road accidents happened in the country, 19 255 people were injured. While in the same period of 2014 number of road accidents equaled 14,367 and 20,099 people suffered injuries. 30% of all traffic accidents have taken place in the city of Almaty. In 2015, the region recorded 4,083 traffic accidents that resulted in injury and death. The lowest number of traffic accidents was registered in North Kazakhstan region - 192 accidents. Statistics show that the causes of road accidents remain the same. Thus, more than 90% of traffic accidents are caused by drivers who violate motor vehicle code.