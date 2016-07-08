11:34, 08 July 2016 | GMT +6
Number of road accidents involving kids drops in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of road accidents involving children has decreased by 13% in the Kazakh capital Astana over the past six months.
According to the Astana police, the percentage of kids injured in car crashes has dropped by 12% as well.
However, despite all safety measures, the problem still exits. 33 road accidents involving children have been registered in the capital city since the beginning of this year.