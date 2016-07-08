EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 08 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Number of road accidents involving kids drops in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of road accidents involving children has decreased by 13% in the Kazakh capital Astana over the past six months.

    According to the Astana police, the percentage of kids injured in car crashes has dropped by 12% as well.

    However, despite all safety measures, the problem still exits. 33 road accidents involving children have been registered in the capital city since the beginning of this year.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Astana Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!