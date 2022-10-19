Number of road accidents rises by 8.9% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around 10.2 thousand accidents affecting over 15 thousand people occurred in Kazakhstan in the past nine months of 2022, Kazinform cites the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the Prosecutor-General's Office of Kazakhstan.

According to the Committee, there was an 8.9% growth in the number of road accidents compared with 9 months of 2021.

As a result of the accidents, 1.7 thousand people were killed (up 21%), of whom 181 were underage, 457 women and 1,258 men.