Number of school graduates going abroad halved in N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The outflow of graduates halved in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Yerlay Tugzhanov, opening of branches of foreign universities in the country led to reduction in the outflow of graduates. So, the number of school graduates going abroad has halved in the past five years in North Kazakhstan region.

«This year, 64% of graduates chose to study at domestic education facilities, which is the highest increase seen in the past year,» said Tugzhanov.

The Arizona University branch opened in North Kazakhstan region enrolled students from six regions of the country. There are plans to enroll students from foreign countries in the next few years.