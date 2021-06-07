EN
    16:52, 07 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of school Olympiads in Kazakhstan tripled

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Sholpan Karinova told about quality and quantity changes in the school Olympiads and contests, Kazinform reports.

    She stressed that up to present there were 51 Olympiads and competitions in Kazakhstan. As of today there are 175 various school contests. The quality and quantity of Olympiads have changed. She noted that all Olympiads consist now of schools, district, city and regional stages. It is of great importance for encouraging pupils at every stage and teachers for assessing their work. There are Olympiads for elementary and middle schools, and intellectual competitions for rural schools. Besides, there are also ecological, smart technologies and research competitions.


