Number of small and medium-sized business entities grew by 13.7% in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, the number of small and medium-sized business entities increased by 13.7% compared to the previous year as of July 1, 2015, and made 96241 business entities.

According to the information of the statistics department of Astana, the total number of registered legal entities in Astana makes 26263 and 69970 individual entrepreneurs are registered in the capital city as well as 8 households. The number of people employed in small and medium-sized business increased by 17.8% as of April 1, 2015 and made 234832 people.

Production of small and medium-sized business entities increased by 5.7% in the period from January through March 2015, and it made KZT 537694 mln.