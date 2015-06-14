Number of small and medium-sized business entities grew by 13% in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, the number of small and medium-sized business entities increased in by 13.1% and made 95406 ones as of June 1, 2015. It included 26061 legal entities and 69336 individuals and farm households.

As earlier reported, entrepreneurs and companies of Astana have created 7 354 jobs in five months of the year. The employment center of Astana provided jobs for 1889 people this year so far.