    19:15, 14 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Number of small and medium-sized business entities grew by 13% in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Astana, the number of small and medium-sized business entities increased in by 13.1% and made 95406 ones as of June 1, 2015. It included 26061 legal entities and 69336 individuals and farm households.

    As earlier reported, entrepreneurs and companies of Astana have created 7 354 jobs in five months of the year. The employment center of Astana provided jobs for 1889 people this year so far.

